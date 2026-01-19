 Top
RFO Found Dead In Mysore

Karnataka
19 Jan 2026 9:52 PM IST

Representational Image

BENGALURU: Range Forest Officer (RFO) Kantaraj Chouhan was on Monday found dead near a jewellery store on Mother Theresa road in Mysuru city under mysterious circumstances. He had joined duty as RFO at T. Narsipur social forestry about a fortnight back. Police said Chouhan stayed at a lodge along with his friend for a weekend party. After the party, Chouhan along with his friend slept but was not seen in the room in the morning. The search for Chouhan was conducted where he was found dead near a jewellery store. Lashkar police have registered a case and investigations are on.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
