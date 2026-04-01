Rested Dasara Jumbo Gajendra Shifted To Mathigodu Camp From K.Gudi

BENGALURU: Citing solitary life at K.Gudi Elephant camp of Chamarajanagar district, tamed elephant Gajendra estimated to be 63 years was shifted to Mathigodu Elephant Camp in Kodagu district on Tuesday on the order of Minister of Forests and Environment Eshwar Khandre. Gajendra was part of a group of tamed elephants participating in Mysore Dasara festivities before he was rested.

The decision from the Minister came after some animal lovers made an appeal to shift the veteran jumbo since he was alone at the elephant camp. Acting on their requests, the Minister stated he ordered for shifting of the tamed jumbo from K.Gudi to Mathigodu Elephant Camp where he will company of other tamed elephants. Khandre stated “Elephants are gregarious animals and Gajendra being solitary was depressed.”

However, forest officials told Deccan Chronicle they did not find the justification of the Minister okay in shifting the elephant. They pointed out Gajendra was in masth and killed his fellow tamed elephant Srirama and mahout Ganapathi, a decade back in the camp. After the death of Srirama, Gajendra was joined by another tamed elephant Durgaparameshwari and she was shifted.

“Elephants at camps are left for grazing/foraging in the forests every evening and made to return to camps in the morning,” they said and questioned “Where is the question of a tamed elephant being solitary?”

“Will Minister initiate steps to bring back Gajendra from Mathigodu if he does not fit there or if something goes wrong at the camp,” they asked the Minister and stated “It would not have made a difference whether Gajendra stayed at K.Gudi elephant camp.”