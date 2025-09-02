Report on Crop Loss in Kalaburagi Expected Soon, Says Priyank Kharge

Kalaburagi: Heavy rains this season have caused significant crop damage in Kalaburagi district, and a report from the district administration on the extent of the losses is awaited, said Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, IT and BT Minister and Kalaburagi District In-charge Minister, Priyank Kharge.



The Minister held a meeting with the elected representatives in Bengaluru, stated that due to excess rainfall, crops had suffered damage and the Deputy Commissioner has already ordered a joint survey.

“The report is expected within a couple of days, and once it is received, the government will take a decision on providing relief. After the report is submitted, I will also discuss with the Chief Minister about releasing compensation,” Kharge stated.

From January to the end of August this year, Kalaburagi district has received 699 mm of rainfall, which is 49 percent above the normal of 468 mm. The unusually heavy rainfall in July and August led to crop damage across several parts of the district, he added.

The meeting also reviewed preparations for the Kalyana Karnataka Utsav scheduled for September 17, which the Chief Minister will attend. On the occasion, the CM is expected to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for various development projects.

Kalaburagi MP Radhakrishna Doddamani, Kalyana Karnataka Regional Development Board Chairman Ajay Singh, Karnataka State Policy and Planning Commission Vice-Chairman BR Patil, and legislators Allamprabhu Patil, MY Patil, and Kaneez Fathima attended the meeting.