Replacing Siddaramaiah Could Spark Backlash, Warns Vatal Nagaraj

Mangaluru: Kannada activist and former MLA Vatal Nagaraj on Sunday warned that any move to replace Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah could trigger a major political backlash.

Speaking to reporters, Nagaraj said Siddaramaiah enjoys the distinction of having served as Chief Minister for seven years.

“He had served as Deputy CM and also presented the state budget 14 times. In the present political scenario, there is no leader in any party who matches Siddaramaiah’s stature in Karnataka. If the high command attempts this, it will be like playing with fire,” Nagaraj said.

“There must be a clear reason to replace Siddaramaiah now. If someone else is politically brought in, it could lead to a major uprising. Thousands are ready to go to jail,” he remarked.