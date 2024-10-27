Religious Leaders Rally As Pejawar Seer Faces Backlash Over Caste Census Comments

Mangaluru: Expressing his dismay over recent comments made by a political leader regarding his views on the caste census, Sri Vishwaprasanna Teertha Swamiji of Pejawar Mutt questioned whether it is wrong to express one’s opinion in a democracy.

Swamiji spoke at the Gayatri Sangama event at Chitrapura Mutt in Mangaluru on Sunday. The reaction follows a statement by Congress leader and MLC BK Hariprasad, who objected to Swamiji's statement on caste census and reportedly suggested that a response would be given if Swamiji renounced his saffron robes.

Without naming Hariprasad, Swamiji asked, “Is it wrong to express one’s opinion in a democratic country? I did not go and tell anybody my views. When I was asked (by the media) about my opinion on the caste census, I merely questioned its need. It seems expressing my opinion was a mistake, and they allege that I am giving petty political statements,” he said.

“Ours is a democratic country. In such a setup, even a common man has the right to speech. If someone says a Swamiji must renounce saffron to get a reply, it implies that only certain politicians have the right to speak, while others do not. If there is democracy, then everyone, including common people, should have the freedom to share their opinion,” he added.

Swamiji also referred to the Gayatri Sangama, where devotees collectively chanted the Gayatri Mantra (for several days) over one crore times, offering a Yaga on Sunday.

He said, “Through the Gayatri Mantra, we pray for good thoughts for all, including those who make such statements.”

During the event, the Akhila Karnataka Brahmana Mahasabha condemned the statement without directly naming Hariprasad.

The president of the Mahasabha Ashok Haranahalli noted, “Brahmins are often blamed for various issues. Now, even Swamijis are being criticized. We must condemn this.”

He also expressed concern over the recent reaction by some people against the Chief Justice of India.

Earlier in his address Gayatri Sangama Koti Gayatri Japayajna Organising Committee president Mahesh Kaje expressed unhappiness on the remarks against Swamiji.

“Throughout history, Brahmins and seers have played a crucial role in building strong nations. While Sri Vidyaranya was behind the rise of the Vijayanagara Empire, Chanakya guided the Maurya Empire,” he pointed out.

Kaje further cited the example of Sri Vishwamitra Rishi, who renounced his kingdom to become a seer and later became the guru of Lord Rama.

Devotees who gathered at the event stood in solidarity and supported the resolution condemning the remarks made against Swamiji.