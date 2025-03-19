Reel Shoot With Fake Blood, Sharp Weapon Sparks Panic in Karnataka

A dramatic social media reel shoot in Karnataka turned into a public scare after locals mistook the scene, involving fake blood and a sharp weapon, as a real crime. The incident, which occurred in Channarayapatna town, led to panic, prompting police intervention and the arrest of two individuals.

According to police, the two men were shooting a reel for social media, using a real weapon and fake blood to depict a violent act. Passersby, alarmed by the visuals, alerted the authorities, fearing an actual attack.

Upon investigation, police confirmed that the incident was staged for content creation. However, the duo was arrested for creating public nuisance and causing unnecessary panic. Authorities have urged content creators to exercise caution while filming in public spaces to prevent similar incidents.

Further legal action is being pursued against the accused, police said.