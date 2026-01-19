Reddy Demands CBI Probe Into Ballari Clash

BENGALURU: Former minister and Gangavathi MLA Gali Janardhan Reddy on Monday pressed for an investigation from sleuths of Central Bureau of Investigation into the clash in Ballari city between his supporters and Congress MLA Nara Bharath Reddy which led to the death of a person in the firing. The clash took place over placing banners for a programme to unveil a statue of Valmiki Maharshi in Ballari city.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Reddy termed the clash near his residence in Ballari city was an “attempt on his life” and stated Bharatiya Janata Party core committee meeting passed a resolution demanding CBI investigation into the clash.

Reddy questioned Chief Minister Siddaramaiah “Why Siddaramaiah is hesitant to hand over the case to CBI?” and pointed to CM’s statement of handing over 7 cases in various incidents to CBI investigation in the past. He termed the CID probe into the clash as an eye wash to bury the truth.