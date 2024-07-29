Ready to Discuss Mekedatu Project Implementation with Tamil Nadu, says Karnataka CM

Mysuru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday said his government was ready to discuss with Tamil Nadu regarding implementation of Mekedatu project across river Cauvery, but the neighbouring state was not coming forward despite it not "causing any problem to them".If the Centre gives necessary permissions, the State is ready to implement the project, he told reporters here.



Siddaramaiah along with Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, several Ministers and officials today offered 'bagina' (traditional thanksgiving) to river Cauvery at Krishnaraja Sagar (KRS) dam in Srirangapatna taluk in Mandya district.

It is customary to offer a 'bagina' to the rivers in the state, when the dams are filled to their maximum capacity.

"We are ready to discuss. Despite Mekedatu not causing any problem to them (Tamil Nadu), they are not ready to discuss. If the central government gives permission we are ready to construct the Mekedatu reservoir," Siddaramaiah said.

He was responding to a question on whether he will hold discussions with Tamil Nadu or the Centre for a "concrete programme" as a lot of water is flowing into the sea, with Mettur dam in Tamil Nadu expected to fill up in a couple of days.

Later speaking at an event, Siddaramaiah said: "Mekedatu is our right, the reservoir will be constructed in the state...Tamil Nadu is unnecessarily creating a dispute "

During the normal year when there are good rains and KRS and other dams in the Cauvery river basin region are filled, 177.25 tmcft of water has to be released by the state, he said. "In 2022-23, about 665 tmc water has flown (to TN), there is possibility for more water to flow this year too; already more 83 tmc water has flown," he said, adding, the Supreme Court has prescribed the quantum of water to be released every month during a normal year, "but during deficit or distress year, we will not be able to give that much water."

Noting that surplus water that flows to Tamil Nadu flows into sea as Mettur dam is also filled, the Chief Minister said the surplus water can be stored by a balancing reservoir at Mekedatu.

"It will benefit Tamil Nadu more than us. Despite that for the sake of politics they keep raking up issues. So far the central government has not given clearance for the project," he said, as he hit out at the opposition BJP and JD(S) and Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy for not getting clearance for the Mekedatu project.

The Mekedatu project will help us store 65 tmc water, also generate power and provide drinking water for Bengaluru, Siddarmaiah said, adding, the stored water can be used to provide water to Tamil Nadu during the distress years.

Shivakumar, who is also the Water Resources Minister, had recently made a passionate appeal to the Tamil Nadu government to cooperate with the implementation of the Mekedatu project, stating that it would be more beneficial to the neighbouring State.

Mekedatu is a multi-purpose (drinking water and power) project proposed by Karnataka, which involves building a balancing reservoir near Kanakapura in Ramanagara district (now renamed as Bengaluru South district).

Tamil Nadu has been opposing the project, raising apprehensions that the state would be affected if the project takes shape.

The project, once completed, is aimed at ensuring drinking water to Bengaluru and neighbouring areas (4.75 tmcft); it also can generate 400 MW power, and the estimated cost of the project is Rs 9,000 crore (2019 rates), according to Karnataka officials.

A separate Project Division and two Sub-Divisions have already been set up to implement the ambitious 'Mekedatu Balancing Reservoir and drinking water project of Cauvery river' valley, Siddaramaiah had said, presenting the state budget in February.

"A survey to identify land that will be submerged under this project and the counting process of trees have already been initiated," he had also said, adding, "action will be taken on priority to commence the work early after obtaining remaining necessary clearances from the competent authorities."