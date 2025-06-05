RCB Celebrations: Don't Cut His Body Into Pieces, Pleads Father Of a Deceased at Bengaluru Stadium

The stampede at Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium last evening led to the death of 11 cricket fans. Amid the chaos, the father of one of the deceased was found pleading the police not to take his son's body for autopsy.

"At least give me his body. Don't do a postmortem. Don't cut his body into pieces," he said inconsolably.

With tears rolling down his eyes, he said: "I had only one son, and I have lost him now. He came here without informing me. The Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister may visit but none can bring him back."

By this morning, the autopsies were performed and the bodies were handed over to their families.

The celebrations of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru's maiden victory in the IPL in 18 years drew a huge crowd , as it became an emotional issue in the state. With entry being free, crowds swelled at the stadium.

The turnout was more than expected. The narrow entry point at the stadium became choked and thousands tried to force their way into the premises, leading to a stampede.

By 5 pm, the tragedy occurred around in which many even fainted.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah ordered an investigation into what led to the stampede. The report is expected to be out in 15 days.

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar apologized for the mishap and said lathis can't be used on young vibrant crowd.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also shared his condolences for the Bengaluru mishap.