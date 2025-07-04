Ravi Kumar's Comment Reflects BJP 's Mindset Against Women: Laxmi Hebbalkar

Bidar, July 04: Taking strong exception to BJP MLC Ravi Kumar's recent comment on state Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh, Minister for Women and Child Development Laxmi Hebbalkar accused BJP of routinely insulting women.

Speaking to reporters in Bidar on Friday, Minister Hebbalkar said that BJP’s mindset is such that it wants to break the moral courage of Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh and discourage women from rising to leadership.

“BJP leaders seem to believe that women should not step forward in leadership or public life. Their ideology, despite all their talk of values and principles, is rooted in the kind of thinking found in Manusmriti, which they now appear eager to spread across the country,” she charged.

“When someone like Ravi Kumar speaks, it reflects the mindset of the entire BJP leadership. Their repeated use of demeaning language against women shows the party’s true colours.”

“They speak without restraint, believing that the people of Karnataka will tolerate whatever they say. This is a dangerous assumption. Our society has a duty to stand up whenever women are insulted,” she said.