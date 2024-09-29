Rave party raided near Mysuru, 50 people arrested
Mysuru: Over 50 people were arrested at a rave party held in a private farm last night near Mysuru.
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that action will be initiated against the guilty, as per the law.
The party was held at a farm in Meenakshipura near KRS backwaters.
Mysuru SP Vishnuvardhan briefed the CM about the rave party. All the party-goers were using drugs.
Learning about the police raid, the party-goers left their vehicles, including some Mercedes Benz and other costly cars, at the farm and fled the place.
More details awaited.
