Rave party raided near Mysuru, 50 people arrested

Mysuru: Over 50 people were arrested at a rave party held in a private farm last night near Mysuru.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that action will be initiated against the guilty, as per the law.

The party was held at a farm in Meenakshipura near KRS backwaters.

Mysuru SP Vishnuvardhan briefed the CM about the rave party. All the party-goers were using drugs.

Learning about the police raid, the party-goers left their vehicles, including some Mercedes Benz and other costly cars, at the farm and fled the place.

More details awaited.