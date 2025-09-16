Rapido Auto Driver Booked for Molesting Woman Passenger in Bengaluru

A Rapido auto-rickshaw driver has been booked for allegedly molesting a woman passenger during a ride in Bengaluru last week, police said.

The incident took place on September 8, when the woman booked an auto from Kumaraswamy Layout near Dayananda Sagar College to her home. The driver, identified as Hanumanthappa H. Talawar, picked her up around 4:30 pm.

During the ride, he allegedly made inappropriate comments, telling her she looked like a film actress, and offered to help with her bags. The woman alleged that he then touched her forehead under the pretext of checking for a fever, before molesting her by inappropriately touching her chest. When she tried to get down, the driver allegedly insisted she remain inside the auto. She eventually pushed him away, jumped out of the vehicle, and rushed home.

Terrified by the incident, she informed her mother and later approached the police to lodge a written complaint. A case of sexual harassment has been registered against Talawar, though he has not been arrested yet. Police said further investigation is underway.

Reacting to the incident, Rapido issued a statement saying it was “deeply disturbed” by the allegations. “No one should ever feel unsafe or harassed while using our platform. Upon learning of the matter, we immediately reached out to the passenger to offer support and assured her of strict action. The captain has since been permanently suspended and blacklisted to ensure he cannot take rides in the future,” the company said.

Rapido added that it was cooperating fully with the investigating authorities and reiterated its zero-tolerance policy against harassment. The company highlighted its safety measures, including post-10 p.m. safety calls for women riders, 24/7 in-app SOS support, and reminders urging passengers to verify driver and vehicle details before each trip. It also announced refresher training across its fleet to reinforce professional conduct.