Rape Convict Gets 3 Years Rigorous Imprisonment in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: The 2nd Fast Track Special Court, Bengaluru convicted a person in rape of a 17-year-old girl in a case related to November 27, 2023 under Hebbala police station limits of Bengaluru.

Besides sentencing the rape convicted to 3 years rigorous imprisonment, the Court imposed a penalty of Rs 1, 10, 000 on him. Out of the penalty imposed on the convict, the Court directed the Legal Services Authority to pay Rs 1 lakh to the victim. Public prosecutor Geetha Goravar argued the case on behalf of the victim.

On November 25, 2023, a minor girl went missing and two-days later, she appeared at Hebbal police station accompanied by her mother. At the station, the minor girl gave a statement of rape on her upon inquiry by the Station House Officer (SHO). Based on her statement, Hebbal police registered a case under POCSO Act.

The POCSO case was investigated by Hebbala Police Inspector Bhaira. Apart from taking the accused into police custody, the Police Inspector gathered relevant evidence and completed the investigation within the stipulated time. A charge sheet was submitted to the Court.