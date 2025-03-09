Ranya Rao case: State govt kept in the dark, says home minister

Bengaluru: Expressing displeasure over the entry of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the actress Ranya Rao involved gold smuggling case investigation, Minister of Home Dr G. Parameshwar on Sunday stated “Sleuths of CBI have registered a suo moto case after the case was transferred to them by Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI)” said “CBI sleuths have not informed the State Government or the State police prior to taking up investigation. Nowadays, the tradition to inform the State Government has gone.”

The sleuths of CBI registered a First Information Report (FIR) in the actress involved in the gold smuggling case on Saturday and CBI sleuths are expected to begin their investigation in Bengaluru from Monday by questioning the accused actress.

Meanwhile, the actress is in DRI custody for 3-days on the order of Special Court for Economic Offences, Bengaluru and her custody will end on Monday.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Parameshwar said “Let them go ahead with their investigation. It is up to them to initiate action in the gold smuggling case and the State Government has no role in it.”

If they had sought the permission, he said, the State Government had the right to allow CBI investigation but now they have taken-up the investigation directly and pointed to earlier instances of CBI starting their investigation without consent of the State Government.

It may be recalled here actress Ranya Rao, a resident of Lavelle Road in Bengaluru city, was successfully intercepted by DRI officials at Kempegowda International Airport near Bengaluru city on March 3 and seized foreign origin gold bars weighing 14.2 kg valued at Rs 12.56 crore. The actress was intercepted upon her arrival from Dubai.