Ranveer Singh’s ‘Female Ghost’ Remark on Tulunadu Daiva Sparks Outrage

A video of the incident has gone viral, triggering widespread criticism across Karnataka.

In the clip, Ranveer is seen greeting Rishab and attempting to imitate a scene from Kantara. Rishab gestures ‘no’ with his hand, appearing to indicate discomfort. Despite this, after some time, Ranveer continues, gives a small expression of the scene in an exaggerated manner, and again refers to Chaundi Daiva as a “female ghost,” calling it his favourite part of the film.

The remarks have upset many in the region where Daiva worship is an important tradition.

While most criticised Ranveer’s remarks, opinions were divided on how Rishab responded at the event.

Some felt he did oppose the comment by signalling ‘no’, while others felt he should have stopped Ranveer more firmly when Daiva was referred to as a “ghost.”

“This is not correct. They do not know the significance of our culture,” activist and advocate Sahana Kunder Sooda told Deccan Chronicle.

“Ranveer’s wife Deepika Padukone is from Coastal Karnataka. She knows the beliefs here. He could have spoken to her and understood the culture,” she added.

“Not only Tuluvas but people from other parts of Karnataka are also hurt by this statement,” she said.

Sahana also said she felt disappointed that Rishab Shetty smiled during Ranveer’s comments.

“The very belief system rooted in the soil is being buried, and in its place, a mansion of gold and money is being erected,” she added.



Many took to social media to express their anger.

“A couple of days back at an event, Ranvir was found mimicking the Daivas and called them ghosts. It was evident that he was not aware of tradition and culture Daivaradhane in Tulunadu. But that again does not give license to rant whatever that comes to your mind,” Dhiraj Shetty Mijar stated in a video post on Instagram.

He also referred to Deepika Padukone hailing from the region and also demanded an apology from Ranveer.