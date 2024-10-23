Belagavi’s Kittur Utsav Celebrates Rani Chennamma’s Fight Against British

BELAGAVI: The three-day-long annual Kittur Utsav marking a historic 200th-year celebration of Rani Chennamma's victory over British forces was inaugurated on Wednesday.

The event took place in Kakati, the birthplace of Rani Chennamma, and commemorated her courageous resistance against the British East India Company. The event is considered as a remarkable moment in India's early struggle for independence.

Rani Chennamma, the Queen of Kittur, led an armed rebellion in 1824 to protect her Kingdom from British control. On October 23, she successfully defeated the British in the first battle, making her the first Indian woman ruler in the region to lead a military resistance against colonial power.

Although her forces were eventually defeated in the later days, resulting in her capture and death as a prisoner of war, her legacy as a symbol of courage and defiance is remembered even today.

District In-charge Minister Satish Jarkiholi inaugurated the celebrations, highlighting Rani Chennamma’s significance in India's independence movement.

"She was the first Indian woman to resist British colonization with an armed struggle, sacrificing her life for the country," he said.

He said the Kittur Utsav not only honors her bravery but also aims to pass her legacy to future generations.

The minister also announced plans for additional programs across various taluks to continue spreading awareness about the history of Kittur.

Historian Dr. Gurudevi Huleppanavarmath who delivered a special lecture emphasized the importance of remembering Rani Chennamma’s patriotism and leadership.

A colorful procession showcasing traditional folk performances was inaugurated before the event. The vibrant parade concluded at the statue of Rani Chennamma, where floral tributes were paid to honor the memory of the legendary queen.

Various events are held in the next two days as part of the Utsav.