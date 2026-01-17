Rally in Ballari: BJP Warns of Intensified Agitation, Seeks CBI Probe Into Firing Incident

Ballari: Launching a strong attack on the Congress government over the law-and-order issues and the firing incident near Gali Janardhan Reddy’s residence, senior BJP leaders accused the Siddaramaiah-led government as Anti-Hindu, shielding offenders, and neglecting the Valmiki community. The BJP asserted that it would intensify its agitation across Karnataka to “uproot the corrupt Congress regime.”



Addressing a massive BJP protest rally in Ballari, State BJP president BY Vijayendra alleged a complete collapse of law and order in the state. Vijayendra cited incidents including the murder of a Dalit woman in Yellapur, claiming the government had failed to ensure justice.

He accused the Congress of being “anti-Hindu”, alleging that compensation was selectively given in certain cases in Mangaluru while Hindu activists’ families were ignored. He further claimed that police stations had turned into Congress offices, allowing criminals to operate with impunity. He said the BJP leadership would soon finalise plans for an intensified agitation, including a proposed padayatra.

He questioned Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on what contribution the Congress government had made to the Valmiki community.

Referring to the recent commotion over the installation of a Maharshi Valmiki statue, he said the Congress was indulging in “crocodile tears” without delivering justice either to the community or to the State.

He recalled the contribution made by BS Yediyurappa and Basavaraj Bommai to the Valmiki community.

Vijayendra said despite ill health, he had come to Ballari to take part in the agitation against what he termed a “shameless” Congress government.

Former Chief Minister and MP Basavaraj Bommai said law and order had deteriorated sharply over the last two-and-a-half years, with murders, rapes and police high-handedness becoming routine.

Bommai attributed the recent tensions in Ballari to two factors: Janardhan Reddy’s return to the district as per court orders, which he said had rattled some Congress leaders, and the renewed unity between Reddy and Sriramulu. “Sriramulu’s speed and Janardhan Reddy’s strength together are like a firestorm,” he said, adding that their political influence could not be crushed.

He said no one had the power to suppress the political strength of Janardhan Reddy and Sriramulu, asserting that the BJP would go village to village to fight the Congress government.

On the firing incident linked to Janardhan Reddy’s residence, Bommai alleged that attempts were being made to eliminate Reddy politically and warned that those responsible would face consequences. He also accused Congress of being responsible for the Ballari mining loot and of foisting false cases, noting that courts had dismissed cases filed against Reddy.

Citing multiple incidents across the State — including alleged police excesses in Hubballi, threats to officers in Kolar, Bhadravati and Magadi — Bommai alleged that intimidation and violence had become Congress culture. He reiterated that the long-pending demand of the Valmiki community for enhanced reservation was fulfilled only under the BJP, benefiting thousands of students and job aspirants. He also accused Congress leaders of misusing nearly Rs 100 crore from the Valmiki Corporation for elections.

Leader of Opposition in Assembly R Ashoka demanded immediate justice for the murder of Congress worker Rajashekhar in the Ballari firing incident, calling for the arrest of the culprits and a CBI probe into the case.

He alleged that the Congress government had failed to maintain law and order, leading to the sacrifice of an innocent worker due to political pressure.

Ashoka said that while the police acted swiftly in cases involving BJP leaders, no arrests had been made in this incident as those responsible were allegedly linked to the Congress.

Referring to the firing incident on January 1, he said bullets were fired amid New Year celebrations, yet the police were still unclear about who pulled the trigger. He questioned claims that the firing was accidental and alleged that the accused were now comfortably staying in Bengaluru.

He further alleged a systematic attempt to cover up the case and accused the Congress of patronising lawlessness across the State. Citing incidents of threats, bomb attacks and police inaction, Ashoka said the police had failed to protect the people. Demanding a CBI inquiry, he said justice must be delivered to the bereaved family without delay.

Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council, Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, strongly condemned alleged remarks by MLA Bharath Reddy threatening to burn down Janardhan Reddy’s house, questioning whether such language was befitting an elected representative. “Do you really have that much strength?” he asked, asserting that the BJP would not be intimidated and would respond strictly within the framework of the Constitution.

MP and former Deputy Chief Minister Govind Karjol alleged that those who opened fire were contract killers and not government gunmen, accusing Bharath Reddy of committing a serious crime by bringing them in. He demanded that Siddaramaiah first arrest Bharath Reddy if he had any moral authority, or hand over the probe to the CBI.