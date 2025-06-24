Raichur: Kharge Slams BJP For Pushing RSS Agenda In National Institutions

Raichur: Congress President and leader of the opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday launched a sharp attack, accusing the BJP of allowing RSS ideology to infiltrate key national institutions and prioritizing election campaigns even during times of national crisis. Without naming the BJP, Kharge also criticized “some people” for trying to take credit for military operations against terrorists.

Mallikarjun Kharge was speaking at the foundation stone and inauguration event of various development works at Raichur and also the program commemorating the 10th anniversary of the implementation of Article 371(J).

Kharge accused the Centre of systematically appointing RSS-affiliated individuals in the country's premier institutions, including Kendriya Vidyalayas and Universities.

“Even university curricula are being rewritten to reflect RSS ideology. Across institutions, individuals aligned with the RSS are being appointed, while deserving candidates are left out,” Kharge said. “Tell me, which poor family has benefited? Despite over 30 lakh vacancies in the country, not a single person from such backgrounds is being appointed. They are simply not recruiting,” he said.

Without naming the BJP Kharge alleged that ‘some people,’ were trying to claim credit for counter-terror operations.

“If someone was a captain or colonel, we would say they have contributed through service and sacrifice. But here, they do nothing and then run around taking credit as if they led the operations,” he remarked.

He also pulled up Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not attending all-party meetings convened after the recent terror attack in Pahalgam.

“I was the first to demand an all-party meeting. Leaders from across the country—from Kanyakumari to Kashmir—attended. But the Prime Minister, who was in the country, chose to continue his election campaign in Bihar instead. This is not correct. If the opposition is looked down upon with such thinking, the people of this country — including its leaders and youth — will never tolerate it," he warned.

Kharge also questioned Modi’s silence on various world issues.

“The world is burning — there is a war between Israel and Iran. Modi who went to the US had said ‘Phir ek baar Trump sarkar,’ but when Trump imposed tariffs on India, Modi remained silent. Iran, a country that has always supported us and supplies nearly 50 percent of our crude oil, is now at war — yet Modi has not uttered a word on how to help stop it,” he said.

“Modi ji calls himself a Vishwa Guru — whether you are a Vishwa Guru or a Ghar ka Guru, what people want is fuel, food, clothing, and shelter. That is what we support you for — not for chest-thumping at home,” he said.

He said that some people forget the good work the Congress has done. “But if we make even a small mistake, they blow it up like it is a major failure,” Kharge said.

Kharge said that the Congress has always cooperated with the central government. “For us, the country comes first. When the nation is safe, all of us are safe. During times of war, the country should stand united. But while we think of the nation, Modi ji thinks of elections. He uses situations for political gain. With such people the country cannot develop," he said.

Shifting focus to development, Kharge hailed Article 371(J) as a lifeline for the Kalyana Karnataka region. He said the Congress government in Karnataka, under Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, has ensured that jobs, medical seats, and educational opportunities reach the youth of backward districts.

“Some leaders are trying to demoralize the success of guarantee schemes, but the people will not allow it. These schemes have reached every home, especially women, and no one can undo that,” he asserted.

Kharge credited his party’s guarantee schemes for improving lives and promoting social justice. “We have enforced our guarantees with honesty. Be it job creation, reservation implementation, or educational access, our work speaks for itself. In contrast, BJP-ruled states have failed to deliver such inclusive governance,” he said.

“The Karnataka government is working sincerely to uphold social justice — something BJP-ruled states have not done. Where else, apart from Karnataka and Telangana, do you see the Special Component Plan being implemented effectively? We are focusing on girls’ education, providing facilities for minorities, and conducting a new caste census. Despite all these efforts, we are constantly criticized. Tolerating such unfair criticism is not right. We must be self-respecting (swabhimani) and stand by our work,” he added.

Kharge recalled how former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi stood firm during the Bangladesh Liberation War despite the threat of the US 7th Fleet. “She did not boast or seek credit. She acted in the interest of the nation,” he said.

Calling for an end to global conflicts, Kharge urged world leaders to choose peace over war. "Sonia Gandhi ji has also stressed world peace. We must ensure that the world chooses Buddha over Yuddha. If we choose Buddha, there will be peace; if we choose Yuddha (war), nothing will remain."