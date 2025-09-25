 Top
Home » Southern States » Karnataka

Raichur Groups Protest Relocation of Activist Thimarody

Karnataka
Gururaj A Paniyadi
25 Sept 2025 12:38 PM IST

Badiger emphasised that Raichur has one of the lowest crime rates in the state and its communal harmony must be preserved

Raichur Groups Protest Relocation of Activist Thimarody
x

Raichur: Members of Dalita Sene and Samana Manaskara Vedike staged a protest at Ambedkar Circle on Wednesday opposing the relocation of activist Mahesh Shetty Thimarody to Raichur district following his externment from Dakshina Kannada.

On September 23, the Assistant Commissioner of Puttur ordered Thimarody’s externment from Dakshina Kannada for one year, directing him to shift to Raichur immediately.

Samana Manaskara Vedike district president Maruthi Badiger told Deccan Chronicle that their opposition was not to the externment order itself but to Thimarody being sent to Raichur.

“We are not against the officers’ action—it is a legal step. But we do not want him in our district. Raichur has no communal tensions. People of all religions live here in harmony. We do not want Mahesh Shetty, who faces several cases including under the Arms Act, to enter our district,” he said.

Badiger emphasised that Raichur has one of the lowest crime rates in the state and its communal harmony must be preserved. He also questioned the rationale behind the order, pointing out that Puttur Assistant Commissioner Stella Verghese had earlier served as probationary Executive Officer in Manvi taluk. “Now she has issued the externment order sending him to Manvi taluk,” he remarked.

The protesters warned that if the order is not withdrawn, they would intensify their agitation, take it to villages, and stage demonstrations in front of elected representatives.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
karnataka news Mahesh Shetty Thimarody 
India Southern States Karnataka Raichur 
Gururaj A Paniyadi
About the AuthorGururaj A Paniyadi
Principal Correspondent with Deccan Chronicle, specializes in covering Coastal and North Karnataka districts. His expertise lies in Political Analysis, and he holds a profound interest in human interest stories, history and culture. Offering extensive coverage, Gururaj explores various facets, including politics, environment, archaeology, civic issues, education as well as crime.

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X