Raichur: Five Killed, Three Injured in Accident

Raichur: Five people were killed and three injured in a collision between a pickup vehicle and a mini passenger vehicle near Kannari Cross on Sindhanur-Siruguppa road late Tuesday evening.

According to preliminary police reports, all the victims are believed to be from a village near the Karnataka–Andhra Pradesh border, though this is yet to be confirmed.

The head-on collision occurred around 8.45 pm between the mini passenger vehicle carrying and a Bolero pickup transporting steel.

The deceased have been identified as Sanna Yellayya, Ranganatha, Hari, Basavaraj, and Ambarish. The three injured were shifted to hospital for treatment.

Senior police officials rushed to the spot and are investigating the cause of the accident.