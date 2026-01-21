 Top
Raichur: Five Killed, Three Injured in Accident

Karnataka
21 Jan 2026 12:16 AM IST

The head-on collision occurred around 8.45 pm between the mini passenger vehicle carrying and a Bolero pickup transporting steel.

According to preliminary police reports, all the victims are believed to be from a village near the Karnataka–Andhra Pradesh border, though this is yet to be confirmed. (Image: X)

Raichur: Five people were killed and three injured in a collision between a pickup vehicle and a mini passenger vehicle near Kannari Cross on Sindhanur-Siruguppa road late Tuesday evening.

According to preliminary police reports, all the victims are believed to be from a village near the Karnataka–Andhra Pradesh border, though this is yet to be confirmed.

The deceased have been identified as Sanna Yellayya, Ranganatha, Hari, Basavaraj, and Ambarish. The three injured were shifted to hospital for treatment.

Senior police officials rushed to the spot and are investigating the cause of the accident.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Gururaj A Paniyadi
About the AuthorGururaj A Paniyadi
Principal Correspondent with Deccan Chronicle, specializes in covering Coastal and North Karnataka districts. His expertise lies in Political Analysis, and he holds a profound interest in human interest stories, history and culture. Offering extensive coverage, Gururaj explores various facets, including politics, environment, archaeology, civic issues, education as well as crime.

