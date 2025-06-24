Raichur: CM Siddaramaiah To Meet President Over Pending Bills

Raichur: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday said he would meet President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday to discuss the status of several bills passed by the Karnataka Legislature that are currently pending approval at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

“Several bills passed by the Legislature are awaiting the President’s assent. I had sought an appointment to discuss this with the President and have been given a slot at 11.20 am on Tuesday,” Siddaramaiah told reporters during his visit to Raichur.

He added that he also plans to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during the visit to press for higher central grants under the 16th Finance Commission.

If the 14th Finance Commission and 15th Finance Commission are compared then Karnataka has suffered a loss of nearly Rs 80,000 crore in grants. Yet, not a single BJP MP has raised their voice over this issue," Siddaramaiah said.

Referring to Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, Siddaramaiah said, "Joshi is considered an influential minister with close access to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Although the Finance Commission had approved a special grant of Rs 11,495 crore to Karnataka, the Union government has not released these funds. Pralhad Joshi has done nothing to help the state in securing this grant. He has no moral right to speak about Karnataka when he has failed to protect its financial interests. The Rs 11,495 crore special grant still remains unreleased," he stated.

The Chief Minister also pitched for central support to the backward Kalyana Karnataka (Hyderabad Karnataka) region. “The state provides Rs 5,000 crore annually as a special grant. The Centre must match this commitment. We are also considering creating a dedicated ministry for Kalyana Karnataka,” he said.

Responding to reports of Congress MLA Raju Kage expressing dissatisfaction over the lack of development in his constituency and hinting at resignation, Siddaramaiah said the matter would be discussed with him. “Special grants will be extended to constituencies that genuinely need them,” he said.

Asked about Congress MLA BR Patil’s allegations of irregularities in the Rajiv Gandhi Housing Corporation and whether he had been invited to talks, the Chief Minister clarified that Patil would meet him on June 25.

“I had asked him to come to Raichur today, but he said he had not received an invitation for the programme. So he will be meeting me on the 25th. I have agreed,” Siddaramaiah said.