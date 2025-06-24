Raichur: BJP Can't Digest Congress-led Development: CM

Raichur: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday alleged that the BJP, which failed to bring development to Karnataka during its tenure, is now unable to accept the pace of progress under the Congress government and accused the opposition of spreading a "web of lies" to mislead the public.

He was addressing a public gathering in Raichur, where he inaugurated and laid the foundation for various development projects and participated in a programme marking the 10th anniversary of the implementation of Article 371(J).

The Chief Minister said his government had inaugurated development works worth Rs 936 crore in the Raichur constituency in a single day — a reflection of its commitment to fulfill promises made to the people.

“Our government is one that keeps its word,” he said.

“We are implementing the guarantee schemes by allocating funds for them in the state budget. In the two years since coming to power, we have spent an estimated Rs 90,000 crore on these guarantee schemes,” Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said.

He added that out of the over 560 promises made by the Congress during the election, 242 have already been fulfilled in these two years, and the remaining assurances would be implemented in the next three years.

Speaking about regional disparities, the Chief Minister noted that the Kalyana Karnataka region lags behind in sectors like education and healthcare, and stressed the need to correct this imbalance.

He said the state government is providing thousands of crores of rupees to various development works through the Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board (KKRDB).

He also mentioned that he had instructed the KKRDB chairperson to allocate more funds for education, health, and employment-related sectors in Raichur and other areas of the Kalyana Karnataka region.

Strongly attacking the BJP-led central government, the CM criticised the steep rise in prices of essential commodities — gold, silver, rice, pulses, cooking oil, LPG, petrol, diesel, and fertilisers — under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

“This is the legacy of the Modi government. Yet, BJP leaders shamelessly continue to lie,” he remarked.

Highlighting the importance of Article 371(J), Siddaramaiah credited its implementation to Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Dharam Singh, and former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh.

He said the present Congress government in the state has sanctioned Rs 13,500 crore for the development of the Kalyana Karnataka region. “Once this amount is utilised, we will release even more funds,” he assured.

In another swipe at the BJP, Siddaramaiah said, “Lies seem to be their family deity. Despite being in power at the Centre, BJP MPs from Karnataka have failed to raise their voice against the injustice done to the state. Not a single one has spoken up.”