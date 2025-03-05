Quarry Explosives Detonate in Bantwal

Bantwal: A stock of explosives meant for quarrying at a mining site in Madattadka of Bantwal taluk detonated due to heat exposure, causing damage to nearby houses and trees. However, no casualties were reported.

According to police, the explosives were stored negligently by Ashok of Sri Ram Constructions and a blaster working for the company. The materials were kept on a rocky placed owned by Monappa Poojary near the quarry site without any precautionary or safety measures. The negligence led to an unexpected explosion, affecting the surrounding area.

The impact of the blast caused severe damage to trees and partially damaged the houses of locals Eshwar Naik and Vasanth Mohan. No injuries or fatalities were reported in the incident.

Following the explosion, Vittla police registered a case under Section 9B of the Explosives Act, 1884, and BNS Section 288 (Negligent Handling of Explosives). Authorities are investigating the matter further.