Protesting Job Aspirants Taken Into Preventive Custody in Dharwad

Dharwad: Several job aspirants who tried to continue their protest despite being denied permission by the authorities were taken into preventive custody by the police and released later on Monday.

The Janasamanyara Vedike and Udyogakankshigala Horata Samiti had taken the lead in organising the protest.

A rally was scheduled from Srinagara to the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Dharwad. Although the district administration had refused permission, the protesters declared that they would go ahead with their plan.

Anticipating a heavy turnout, security was tightened and additional police teams deployed. Hubballi-Dharwad City Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar personally visited the spot and urged the demonstrators to call off their protest.

Taking the microphone from the protestors, Kumar cautioned the aspirants against holding demonstrations as they did not have approval, warning that such gatherings could spiral out of control and pose risks.

“Earlier too, similar protests were organised. At that time, we had conveyed the concerns to the government through ministers and senior officers,” he said.

Kumar said he has already discussed the issues raised by aspirants with the concerned authorities. “Several efforts are underway. I am aware of the challenges students face—I have interacted with many of them personally and understand their difficulties. I too was once on the other side,” he added.

He said that after reviewing all aspects, the officials had decided not to allow the protest. “The government is taking steps, and discussions on vacancies and related issues are progressing. Home Minister G Parameshwara mentioned this in the recent meeting,” he stated.

Reiterating the ban on the protest, Kumar said, "We cannot allow the protest. If you continue, we will have to take you into preventive custody and book cases as it amounts to unlawful assembly.”

When some protesters refused to disperse and continued their sit-in on the road, police detained several of them, transported them in a bus, and released them later.