Property Dispute Turns Deadly in Shiggaon: Man Killed in Suspected Pre-Planned Attack

Haveri: A property dispute is believed to have turned fatal in Shiggaon on Monday afternoon, after a man was brutally attacked and killed by a group of assailants in what police suspect was a pre planned assault.

The victim, identified as Shivananda, was reportedly involved in a long-standing land dispute with the accused over a property of Shiggaon.

According to the police complaint filed by his wife, Shivananda had just finished lunch at a local eatery and was walking towards his car on Tuesday afternoon when a group of men, allegedly carrying sharp weapons, attacked him. He suffered grievous injuries to his neck and body and succumbed to his injuries on the spot.

According to the complaint filed by the victim’s wife, the attackers had been holding a grudge against Shivananda due to the property dispute and acted out of personal enmity. Police have registered a case and launched a manhunt for the accused, who have been named in the FIR.