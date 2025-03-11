Probe Ordered Against DGP Officer in Ranya Rao Gold Smuggling Case

The Karnataka government has appointed Additional Chief Secretary Gaurav Gupta to probe the role of DGP rank officer K Ramachandra Rao, if any, in the alleged gold smuggling activity of his step daughter and Kannada actress Ranya Rao.

Chief Minister's office informed media on Tuesday that an order appointing Gaurav Gupta was issued on Monday night.

Ramachandra Rao is presently serving as the Managing Director of the Karnataka State Police Housing and Infrastructure Development Corporation.

Gold bars worth Rs 12.56 crore were seized from Ranya at Kempegowda International Airport here, following which searches were conducted at her residence and officials said that gold jewellery worth Rs 2.06 crore and Indian currency amounting to Rs 2.67 crore were also recovered.

The government order said, "ACS Gaurav Gupta has been appointed as the Investigating Officer to investigate the facts and circumstances leading to the availment of the protocol related facilities and the role of the Director General of Police of the State, IPS cadre, Ramachandra Rao, Managing Director, Karnataka State Police Housing and Infrastructure Corporation in this case."

The Investigating Officer should commence the investigation immediately and submit the investigation report within one week, the order said.

The Director General of Police and Inspector General of Police (Head of Police Forces), and Secretary, Personnel and Administrative Reforms Department have also been directed to provide all necessary documents and assistance for the said investigation.

The order said film actress Ranya Rao was arrested by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence while "she was illegally transporting gold bars from Dubai to Bengaluru".

During the investigation of the case, it was reported in the media that the arrested Ranya misused the courtesy facilities provided to high-ranking officials at airports, the order said.

"It was also reported that Ranya misused the protocol services provided to her by her father Ramachandra Rao, IPS, the Managing Director of the Karnataka State Police Housing and Infrastructure Development Corporation, and used the name and address of the person and the protocol services provided to her to evade checks at airports," the order said.