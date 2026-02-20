Probe Launched After Substance Smeared On Rayanna Statue In Belagavi

BELAGAVI: Police officials have begun an investigation after a complaint that an unidentified black substance was smeared on the statue of Krantiveer Sangolli Rayanna at Machche village in Belagavi taluk.

According to Police Commissioner Bhushan Gulabrao Borase, senior officers rushed to the spot soon after the information was received and inspected the statue. A forensic team also visited the site.

Samples of the substance found on the statue were collected and sent to the Forest Department and the Regional Forensic Science Laboratory (RFSL) for analysis.

A CCTV camera installed about 10 metres from the statue is being examined, and footage is being verified to identify those responsible. Police have recorded the complainant’s statement and said the investigation is in progress.

Officials said they are expecting the forensic test results by Friday, after which further action will be taken based on the findings.