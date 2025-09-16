Pro-Kannada Activists Disrupt Hindi Diwas In Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A group of women attached to Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (Narayangowda faction), a pro-Kannada organization, disrupted ‘Hindi Diwas’ held at a hotel in Gandhinagar of Bengaluru city on Monday and accused the organizers of the programme of imposing Hindi over Kannada in the State. The activists were detained by Upparpet police.

The Hindi Diwas is celebrated on September 14 every year and the organizers under the banner 'Rajya Basha Mahasabha Sangha' held the function on Monday, yesterday being Sunday.

On learning about the ‘Hindi Diwas’ going at a hotel in Gandhi Nagar, a group of women belonging to Karnataka Rakshana Vedike stormed the venue and came across a banner which had ‘Rajya Basha Mahasabha Sangha.’ The activists questioned the organisers what according to them is ‘Rajya Basha?”

The activists took exception to the organisers speaking only in Hindi and questioned “Why not in Kannada?” They demanded an answer from the organisers “What do they think of Kannada in the State?”

The activists raised slogans against Hindi imposition. The activists removed the banners at the stage and demanded the programme be stopped at once. “We won’t let Hindi rule here,” said the activists and shouted slogans against Hindi Diwas.

The activists staged a protest at the function hall and expressed anguish over conduct of the programme. The activists demanded the organisers to hold programmes in Kannada.