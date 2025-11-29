Priyank Kharge Urges Centre to Release Pending JJM Funds For Karnataka

Kalaburagi: Karnataka Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Priyank Kharge has written to Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil urging the Centre to immediately release its pending share of funds under the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM), warning that delays are slowing down crucial drinking water projects across the state.

In his letter, Kharge highlighted that Karnataka has achieved significant progress under the JJM, providing over 86 percent functional household tap connections, with multi-village and single-village schemes in various stages of completion.

“The State has been proactively supporting this scheme through budgetary allocations and timely releases with an allocation of Rs.11,050.00 crores in this financial year. The financial progress from the inception of the JJM is Rs.35,698.58 crores against an approved cost of Rs.69,487.60 crores. It is pertinent to note that out of the total expenditure of 35,698.58 crores, the state share is Rs 24,598.45 crores while the central share is only Rs 11,786.63 crores, which reflect the huge shortfall of the matching central government share. In this FY also, the state government has released 1,500 crores while central releases till now is nil,” he stated.

He explained that the State Government has proactively disbursed funds to mitigate any potential delays and to sustain ongoing works in anticipation of central government funds.

Kharge demanded sustained support from the Government of India for effective implementation, including timely release of central grants.

“Currently, bills amounting to approximately Rs.1700 crore are pending for payment and bills amounting to Rs.2600 crore are in the pipeline. We must realise that there is a real possibility that if these payments are further delayed the works would be slowed / stalled. Few contractors have already started de-mobilisation and downsizing the manpower which is seriously hampering the progress of work,” he said.

Kharge urged the Union Ministry to expedite the release of Karnataka’s central share to ensure uninterrupted implementation of JJM. “Timely release of central grants is essential for the effective execution of the scheme and for providing safe drinking water to rural households,” he said.