Priyank Kharge Slams RSS Over Route March Row

Kalaburagi:Amid discussions and arguments over the RSS route march, Minister Priyank Kharge on Friday hit out at the organisation, alleging it had turned the event into a “matter of prestige.”



“The RSS has said it will hold its procession on the same day at the same place (in Chittapur). A few other organisations have also submitted applications for the same. The issue is before the High Court, and whatever order the court gives will have to be obeyed by all,” he told reporters in Kalaburagi on Friday.



Responding to remarks that he was criticising RSS to become Deputy Chief Minister, Kharge shot back, “If criticising RSS makes one the Deputy CM, then make me the Chief Minister instead.”



When asked why controversy had erupted over the RSS route march only in Chittapur and not elsewhere, Minister Priyank Kharge said, “There is law in Chittapur, just as there is everywhere else. But since the issue concerns the future of local youth, action has been taken in accordance with the law. The matter is now before the High Court. The government had no objection if permission was granted for the RSS to hold a march carrying sticks (lathis),” he said.



“The issue of the RSS’s registration documents will also be raised in the High Court at the appropriate time. For now, only the matter of the route march is before the court,” Kharge added.



“In view of future of the youths and to maintain peace in society, I have written to the government requesting that RSS or any other organisation should not be allowed to use government premises for such activities. What is wrong in that?” he asked.



He said that after he wrote to the government, BJP and RSS leaders began targeting him, making it a political issue. “What connection does BJP have with RSS? After my letter, I received thousands of calls. One person even issued a death threat and abused my family. No BJP leader condemned it. The police registered a case on their own and arrested the person, who claimed RSS is in his every breath. But those who provoked him must also be punished,” he asserted.



Kharge stated that there is a High Court order prohibiting the holding of any public programmes in open spaces. However, in Bengaluru, RSS members submitted only an intimation letter instead of seeking police permission for their event.



“The public has objected to this. If thousands of people are to gather, one must obtain permission from the Police Department, not merely provide information. Others have now questioned that if the RSS is allowed to do this, why shouldn’t they follow the same approach,” he added.

Kharge alleged that the RSS had only provided “information” about its processions instead of seeking official permission.

“They have only given intimation, not sought permission, for their marches in Kalaburagi and elsewhere,” Minister Priyank Kharge said. “If they don’t need permission, then what is the role of the police in ensuring security? When permission was denied in Chittapur, they approached the High Court — and now others are demanding similar permission. If members of an unregistered organisation march with sticks in their hands, won’t it create fear among the public? And if anything untoward happens, who will be held responsible?” he questioned.

“Notices have been issued to government employees who participated in the processions held at various places. Action will be taken against them as per service rules. Some people seem to think that the Centre’s orders (allowing government employees to participate in RSS events) automatically apply to state government employees — but that is not the case,” he clarified in response to a question.

Responding to a question on whether he was being targeted following the recent developments, Priyank Kharge said, “Let them do it. After all, I was the one who raised the question. I don’t comment on others’ ideologies. My ideology, that of the Chief Minister, Kharge Saheb, and Rahul Gandhi — if those are right, that’s enough for me.”

The minister alleged that a route march was carried out in Sedam in violation of the law and said the matter would be brought to the court’s notice. “Everything will be taken into consideration,” he added.

Kharge questioned BJP’s presence at the peace meeting held the other day.



“What business did BJP leaders have there instead of the RSS? Why didn’t Ashok Patil attend the peace meeting? Why did BJP members go in his place — were they there to promote peace or to disrupt it?” he questioned.

