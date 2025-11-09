Priyank Kharge Challenges Bhagwat’s Remarks on RSS Finances

Kalaburagi: Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Priyank Kharge on Sunday raised a series of pointed questions about the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s (RSS) funding and accountability, following RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s statement that the organisation functions through donations made by its volunteers.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Kharge questioned the transparency of the Sangh’s operations and sought clarity on the identity of its donors and the mechanisms through which it receives funds.

“Mr. Bhagwat has stated that the RSS functions through donations made by its volunteers. However, several legitimate questions arise regarding this claim,” Kharge wrote, before listing a series of concerns.

He asked who these “volunteers” were, how they were identified, and what the scale and nature of the donations were. He also sought to know through what channels such contributions were received.

“Who are these volunteers and how are they identified? What is the scale and nature of the donations made? Through what mechanisms or channels are these contributions received and if the RSS operates transparently, why are donations not made directly to the organisation under its own registered identity” he questioned.

He questioned how does the RSS sustain its financial and organisational structure without being a registered entity?

The Minister further asked who compensates full-time pracharaks and meets the organisation’s operational expenses, and how large-scale events, campaigns, and outreach activities are financed.

“When swayamsevaks purchase uniforms or materials from local offices, where are these funds accounted for? Who bears the cost of maintaining local offices and other infrastructure?” he added.

Kharge said these questions underscored a “fundamental issue of transparency and accountability” and asked why the RSS continues to remain unregistered despite its vast national presence and influence.

“When every religious or charitable institution in India is required to maintain financial transparency, what justifies the absence of similar accountability mechanisms for the RSS?” he questioned.