Preparations Begin For Bagalkot Bypoll

BAGALKOT, March 16: The district administration has begun preparations for the by-election to the Bagalkot Assembly constituency scheduled on April 9.

The by-election is being held after the Bagalkot Assembly seat fell vacant following the death of sitting MLA HY Meti in November.

Addressing a press conference at the Deputy Commissioner’s office on Monday, Deputy Commissioner and District Election Officer Sangappa said the last date for filing nominations is March 23. Scrutiny of nomination papers will be taken up on March 24, while candidates can withdraw their nominations until March 26. Polling will be held on April 9, and counting of votes is scheduled for May 4. The Model Code of Conduct has already come into force across the district.

The DC stated that a total of 319 polling stations will be set up in the constituency, including 176 in rural areas and 143 in urban areas.

According to the final electoral roll published on February 14, the constituency has 2,59,260 voters, comprising 1,26,761 men and 1,32,476 women. Among them are 4,188 young voters, 3,017 voters aged above 85 years, 2,633 persons with disabilities (PwD), 38 voters aged above 100 years, and 391 service voters, he said.

To monitor the election process and enforce the Model Code of Conduct, the district administration has deployed 29 sector officers, 60 flying squads, 72 static surveillance teams, and 22 video surveillance teams.

In addition, 24 check-posts have been established across the district to keep a close watch on the illegal movement of cash, goods and other materials during the election period.

He said 535 control units, 523 ballot units, and 517 VVPAT machines have already undergone the first level of checking in preparation for polling.

The Deputy Commissioner will serve as the District Election Officer, while Zilla Panchayat CEO Shashidhar Kurera has been appointed as the nodal officer for implementation of the Model Code of Conduct. Superintendent of Police Siddharth Goyal will oversee law and order arrangements.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Ashok Teli has been appointed as the Additional District Election Officer. Sub-Divisional Officer Santosh Jagalasara will function as the Returning Officer and Electoral Registration Officer for the by-election.

Bagalkot Tahsildar Vasudev Swami and Hungund Tahsildar Dr Pradeep Kumar will serve as Assistant Returning Officers and Assistant Electoral Registration Officers.

Sangappa said the district administration is also conducting voter awareness programmes to educate people about the use of electronic voting machines (EVMs) and VVPATs.