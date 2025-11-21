Power-Sharing Reaches A Decisive Level In Karnataka, AICC President To Take Call

BENGALURU: Faction fighting between supporters of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and loyalists to Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar intensified after the latter stepped up his ante to stake claim for the Chief Minister’s post through some his loyalists citing that Siddaramaiah completed his two-and-half year rule as per the reported power sharing agreement reached between them in May 2023.

In a bid to resolve the power-sharing, president of All India Congress Committee (AICC) Mallikarjun Kharge reached Bengaluru from New Delhi on Friday evening and in a telephonic conversation with the Chief Minister, Kharge sought a report on latest political developments in Karnataka. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah left Mysuru to arrive in Bengaluru and he is slated to hold discussion with Mallikarjun Kharge at his Sadashivanagar residence on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Karnataka incharge and general secretary of All India Congress Committee (AICC) Randeep Singh Surjewala stated “The opinion of various party functionaries has been taken note of by the (central) leadership.”

The reported power-sharing agreement is said to have taken place in May, 2023 after Congress party returned to power throwing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) out of power and former Member of Parliament D.K. Suresh, younger brother of D.K. Shivakumar, claimed that he is a witness to the reported power-sharing agreement wherein Siddaramaiah was chosen as Chief Minister.

Sources said Siddaramaiah is reportedly under pressure from his supporters-Minister of Social Welfare Dr H.C. Mahadevappa, Minister of Housing Zameer Ahmed Khan among others not to relinquish the post of Chief Minister. In Mysuru, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah told reporters “I will continue as Chief Minister and also present the ensuing State budget (his 17th in total).”

“I have kept my promises made (to the people) such as implementation of guarantee schemes. Even now I go by my promises made,” Siddaramaiah said and stated “It is for the high command to decide on power-sharing or initiate a cabinet reshuffle. Ultimately, I and Shivakumar will have to abide by the decision of the high command.”

Reacting to Chief Minister’s statement, Chief Ministerial aspirant D.K. Shivakumar wished Siddaramaiah “all the best” over his hopes to continue as Chief Minister for the remaining term. He ruled out having indulged in factional politics to stake claim for the post of Chief Minister and stated “I am not heading any faction and indulging in factional politics is not in my blood.”

“I’m president of all 140 party MLAs and all of them are important to me,” said Shivakumar and stated “All MLAs are my MLAs.”

In reply to a query over MLAs planning trip to New Delhi such as Ravikumar Gowda (Mandya), Iqbal Hussian (Ramanagar) among others to exert pressure on central leadership to initiate change of guard in Karnataka, Shivakumar said MLAs are going to New Delhi on their own.

Mandya district incharge and Minister of Agriculture N. Chaluvarayaswamy, a close confidante of Shivakumar, returned from New Delhi on Friday in the same flight with president of AICC Mallikarjun Kharge.

Chaluvarayaswamy said he travelled with Mallikarjun Kharge in the same flight from New Delhi but had no discussion on political developments in Karnataka. “I just spoke to him for two-minutes and no political discussion took place,” claimed the Agriculture Minister. Chaluvarayaswamy expressed confidence “all issues (power-sharing) will be resolved amicably.”