Power Cut at Bengaluru’s Chinnaswamy Stadium Over Fire Safety Lapses

Bengaluru’s iconic M. Chinnaswamy Stadium was plunged into darkness on Monday after the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (Bescom) disconnected its power supply over failure to comply with mandatory fire safety regulations. The Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA), which operates the stadium, had not obtained the required No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Fire and Emergency Services Department despite several notices and extensions.

The move follows intensified scrutiny after a deadly stampede near the stadium during an IPL celebration on June 4 left 11 dead. Authorities had since ordered stricter compliance with fire and crowd safety norms. Bescom had issued a final seven-day deadline on June 20, which lapsed without action, prompting the disconnection.

The Karnataka High Court backed Bescom's decision, stating that safety cannot be compromised and power will not be restored until full compliance is demonstrated. The stadium is currently operating on backup generators for ongoing activities.

The KSCA has been criticized for prioritizing events over public safety, while the court has summoned senior officials from Bescom and the Fire Department. The next hearing is scheduled for July 15. Officials say electricity will only be restored after the KSCA implements fire safety upgrades and secures the necessary approvals.