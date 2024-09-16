PoSH Committee soon in Kannada Film Industry

Bengaluru: The Prevention of Sexual Harassment (PoSH) Committee will come be constituted by Kannada Film Chamber of Commerce in all its associated associations to ensure safety of women. A decision on the constitution of the PoSH Committee was taken at a meeting chaired by Karnataka Women’s Commission Chairman Dr Nagalakshmi Chowdhary attended by president of Kannada Film Chamber Commerce Suresh among others.



Besides, the president of Film Chambers assured the chairman of the Women's Commission to look into basic amenities for women at the workplace among other demands. After the meeting, Nagalakshmi said the committee will instill a sense of fear that any wrongdoing will attract punishment. It will also ensure the safety of women at the workplace.

A letter to Film Chambers will be written asking for the constitution of a PoSH Committee and in return the Film Chamber will respond to the Women’s Commission after the Committee is formed, she said.

A survey will be conducted to gather from women attached to the film field if they faced any harassment at the workplace and such details will be kept confidential. The survey details will come in handy to formulate a Policy/Act on safety of women in Kannada film field.

The meeting convened by Women’s Commission on the directions of State Government after the members of Film Industry for Rights and Equality (FIRE) in a memorandum urged for a committee headed by a retired Judge either of High Court or the Supreme Court to study and report on issues faced by women including sexual harassment, if any.

The memorandum to the State Government on September 4 was submitted by president of FIRE Kavitha Lankesh who is also a Director.

In the memorandum to the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Kavitha Lankesh pointed out the Justice Hema Committee’s report highlighting systemic issues faced by women including sexual harassment in Malayalam Film Industry and felt the need for more comprehensive measures to create a safe and equitable working environment for women in Kannada film industry.

Prior to the meeting with Women’s Commission Dr Nagalakshmi, president of Kannada Film Chamber Suresh told reporters after he took over as president of Kannada Film Chamber he has not come across a single casting couch incident and recalled sexual harassment complaint by actress Shruthi Hariharan a couple of years back.



Prominent film actors attended the meeting included Tara, Bhavana, Sanjana Girlani among others.