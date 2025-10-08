Pollution Control Board Want ‘Sealed’ Amusement Park To Come Out With An Time Bound Action Plan

BENGALURU: Commenting over closure of The Vels Studios and Entertainment Private Limited (Jolly Wood Studios and Adventures) in Bidadi of Ramnagar district on Tuesday on the order of Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB), Bengaluru, its Chairman P.M. Narendra Swamy on Wednesday stated the Board will consider the request of The Vels Studio and Entertainment Private Limited favourably if the concerned representatives of the Vels Studios and Entertainment Private Limited submitted an affidavit with a time-bound action plan to comply with the norms of the Pollution Control Board.

He said, so far no appeal has come to the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board from The Vels Studios and Entertainment Private Limited regarding its re-opening.

After a couple of spot inspections, the officials of Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) issued an order for its closure directions over non-compliance with the Provisions of the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974. Prior to sealing of the studio, The Vels Studios and Entertainment Limited hosted a Kannada reality show and the show had to be halted mid-way on Tuesday and the contestants were vacated from the premises.

Narendra Swamy said 3 notices were served on The Vels Studios and Entertainment Private Limited after spot inspection by Pollution Control Board officials and the representatives connected with the Studio were informed of the non-compliance of the environment norms but nothing substantial happened to comply with environment norms. Hence, a closure order was issued.

The Chairman said during scrutiny of files, he came across The Vels Studios and Entertainment Private Limited case and asked officials concerned to expedite action in the case in August before issuing closure order.

Earlier, inspection of the amusement park by officials concerned was held in March, 2024 and again in June, 2024 and it came to the notice that the amusement park was established without obtaining permission from the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board.

It was observed the waste water generated from different domains of the amusement park was discharged outside the premises without any treatment and caused pollution to the surrounding environment which falls under ‘Green category.’

The official inspection found the amusement park people disposed of the solid waste generated through disposable paper plates, cups and plastic waste near the Sewage Treatment Plant area without any segregation in an ‘unscientific’ manner. The hous-keeping near STP is in a very poor state and not labelled the STP units, among others.