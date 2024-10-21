Political Tensions Rise in Sandur and Shiggaon Ahead of Elections

MANGALURU: As the deadline for filing nominations approaches, the political atmosphere in Sandur and Shiggaon is heating up. With elections scheduled for November 13, the BJP has swiftly named its candidates and begun campaigning, while the Congress party has yet to finalise its candidates.

The polls are scheduled for November 13, and the nomination ends on October 25.

Sandur constituency has been a safe seat for Congress, except in 1985 and 2004 when the Janata Dal factions briefly took control. With the seat vacant due to sitting MLA E Tukaram's election as an MP, Congress is under pressure to retain dominance.

There is growing support within Congress for Annapoorna Tukaram, wife of the former MLA, as the preferred candidate. If she declines, some party workers are also supporting fielding Tukaram’s daughter as a candidate.

Many party workers believe that the family’s well-established rapport with voters could be a winning strategy.

The name of Tumati Lakshman, a senior Congress leader, is also making rounds.

One party insider commented, “Tukaram has held this seat since 2008. It may be time for a new face to represent this ST reserved constituency."

Meanwhile, in Shiggaon, the Congress faces a choice between former MLA Syed Azempeer Khadri and Raju Kunnur, son of former MLA and MP Manjunath Kunnur. Khadri who had won the seat for JD(S) in 1999, later joined Congress and contested unsuccessfully against former CM Basavaraj Bommai in the later three elections.

Raju Kunnur, a young leader, is seen as a rising contender within Congress. Many within the party want the party to field him.

The BJP has already declared its candidates: Bharath Bommai, son of former CM Basavaraj Bommai, for Shiggaon, and Bangaru Hanumantha for Sandur. Bommai’s candidacy aims to maintain the family's political legacy, while Hanumantha, the BJP ST Morcha state president, brings his grassroots experience to the race in Sandur.