Political Tensions Rise in Dakshina Kannada Amid Communal Incidents

MANGALURU: Following the incidents of communal tension in Katipalla and BC Road in Dakshina Kannada district, political accusations have begun to surface.

The incidents included stone pelting at a mosque in Katipalla and a voice message allegedly challenging VHP Karnataka Dakshina Pranth Joint Secretary Sharan Pumpwell, which triggered a protest in BC Road by the VHP.

While the situation remained under control due to timely intervention by the police, the political blame game has begun.

Dakshina Kannada MP Capt. Brijesh Chowta has demanded the immediate arrest of a former town council president and his supporters for allegedly making provocative statements designed to disturb communal peace by inciting the Hindu community.

“Filing an FIR is not enough. Individuals making inflammatory statements should be arrested without hesitation,” Chowta said. He also called for an investigation into the forces behind these communal tensions.

Chowta further alleged that illegal activities, such as illegal sand mining, in the areas around BC Road, Bantwal, and Melkar, were enabling anti-social elements to disrupt peace. He demanded the district administration and the Mines Department take immediate and strict action against these activities.

Meanwhile, the Congress party has blamed the Sangh Parivar and BJP for provoking the situation.

KPCC spokesperson MG Hegde accused the BJP of using these incidents to polarize communities ahead of the upcoming by-elections.

"BJP and the Sangh Parivar are trying to stir polarization by highlighting the Mandya incident, especially with the by-election approaching," he remarked, questioning the necessity of VHP leader Sharan Pumpwell’s provocative comments.

“These statements are made deliberately to provoke a response from the other side. What was the need for Sharif, the former chairman of the Bantwal Municipal Council, to react? Now, the BJP and VHP are capitalizing on his remarks," he told Deccan Chronicle.

He further criticized the involvement of VHP and Bajrang Dal, saying, “It is understandable for the BJP, as the opposition, to critique the state government. But why are VHP and Bajrang Dal leaders making statements and targeting the government?"