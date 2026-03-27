Political Realignments Begin In Bagalkot Ahead Of Bypoll

Bagalkot: With the by-election drawing closer, political activity has intensified in the district, with local leaders and grassroots workers switching sides in various parts of the constituency.

Several Congress leaders and workers from Aminagad and Shiraguppi areas joined the BJP at a programme held at the party office in Shivanand Nagar on Friday.

The induction programme was held under the leadership of former minister B Sriramulu and was attended by several party leaders, including district president Shantagouda Patil and others.

Addressing the gathering, MP and former CM Jagadish Shettar said BJP candidate Dr Veeranna Charantimath has contributed substantially to the development of the Bagalkot constituency, citing road works and relief extended to flood-affected families. He said Charantimath’s people-centric approach has been attracting workers from other parties, creating a favourable atmosphere for his victory.

In a parallel development, members of the local youth organization in Bilakeri switched from the BJP to the Congress ahead of the bypoll.

Speaking during a door-to-door campaign at Bilakerur village, Umesh Meti said over Rs 11.93 crore has been sanctioned for various development works in the village over the past three years. He highlighted allocations for roads, temples, a bus stand, hostel repairs and a veterinary hospital, among other projects, and sought public support.