Police Secure Minor Accused In Ballari Hostel Stabbing Incident

Ballari: Brucepet Police on Monday secured the 15-year-old boy allegedly involved in the attack at a residential school hostel in Ballari that left one student dead and seven others including the warden injured. The juvenile, who had fled after the incident on Saturday night, was traced within the city following a massive search operation launched by multiple police teams over the past two days.

Addressing reporters, Ballari Range Inspector General of Police Dr PS Harsha said teams were formed under the supervision of Ballari Superintendent of Police Suman D Pennekar and alerts were issued to police units across districts. Nakabandi was imposed at key points in the city, district and interstate borders, while intelligence and technical teams analysed footage from nearly 7,500 CCTV cameras.

“The search was carried out grid-wise across the city, including all exit points. After nearly 48 hours of intensive operations, the boy has been secured and is currently with our team for questioning,” the IGP said.

Since the accused is a minor, officials said the investigation will follow procedures laid down under the Juvenile Justice Act.

SP Suman D Pennekar said that the juvenile was finally secured in Ballari town based on specific inputs from CCTV footage and technical surveillance. Officials added that several aspects of the case are still under investigation and the motive behind the attack will be ascertained only after the medical examination and counselling process are completed.

She also said notices have been issued to the school management seeking details related to safety and security arrangements at the hostel and institution as part of the ongoing investigation.

Meanwhile, police reiterated that the identities of both the victim and the minor in conflict with the law cannot be disclosed under provisions of the Juvenile Justice Act.

A medical team from the Institute of Medical Sciences— including a general physician, paediatrician, psychologist and psychiatrist — will examine the boy and assess his condition before further questioning. Police said he will be produced before the Juvenile Justice Board after the required medical examination and preliminary inquiry.