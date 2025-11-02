Police Investigate Attack on Karnataka Rajyotsava Procession in Belagavi

Belagavi: Police teams are working on leads to trace those involved in an incident that left three people wounded and another injured during the Karnataka Rajyotsava procession in Belagavi.

The incident occurred in Sadashiv Nagar of APMC Police Station limits on Saturday when procession was being taken out as part of the celebrations. According to sources, three persons were wounded and another sustained minor injuries during the procession as unidentified persons attacked them. It is yet to be ascertained who was involved in the incident.

All the injured were treated for minor wounds at BIMS, Belagavi, and returned home later in the day. One person was discharged on Sunday.