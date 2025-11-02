 Top
Home » Southern States » Karnataka

Police Investigate Attack on Karnataka Rajyotsava Procession in Belagavi

Karnataka
2 Nov 2025 11:00 PM IST

All the injured were treated for minor wounds at BIMS, Belagavi, and returned home later in the day

Police Investigate Attack on Karnataka Rajyotsava Procession in Belagavi
x
Representational Image (Source: DC)

Belagavi: Police teams are working on leads to trace those involved in an incident that left three people wounded and another injured during the Karnataka Rajyotsava procession in Belagavi.

The incident occurred in Sadashiv Nagar of APMC Police Station limits on Saturday when procession was being taken out as part of the celebrations. According to sources, three persons were wounded and another sustained minor injuries during the procession as unidentified persons attacked them. It is yet to be ascertained who was involved in the incident.

All the injured were treated for minor wounds at BIMS, Belagavi, and returned home later in the day. One person was discharged on Sunday.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Belagavi police teams Rajyotsava 
India Southern States Karnataka Belagavi 
Gururaj A Paniyadi
About the AuthorGururaj A Paniyadi
Principal Correspondent with Deccan Chronicle, specializes in covering Coastal and North Karnataka districts. His expertise lies in Political Analysis, and he holds a profound interest in human interest stories, history and culture. Offering extensive coverage, Gururaj explores various facets, including politics, environment, archaeology, civic issues, education as well as crime.

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X