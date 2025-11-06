PM Modi to Take Part in Laksha Kantha Geeta Parayana

Udupi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take part in a Laksha Kantha Geeta Parayana—a mass recitation of the Bhagavad Gita by one lakh devotees—at Udupi’s Krishna Math on November 28, as part of a month-long Geetotsava organised by Paryaya Puthige Math.

He will also recite some shlokas from the Bhagavad Gita.

Announcing the details, Sri Sugunendra Tirtha Swamiji, seer of Puthige Mutt, said the Geetotsava celebrations will begin on November 8 and continue till December 8, featuring daily pravachanas (discourses) and felicitation of saints and scholars.

“Last year we held a Bhagavad Geeta Utsava. This time, it will be a much larger Geetotsava,” he said.

The Geeta Parayana will be held from 10 am to 12.30 pm on November 28, with one lakh devotees reciting verses from the Gita and offering them to Lord Krishna. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also recite a few shlokas. The shlokas recited by 1 lakh people will be offered to Geethacharya Sri Krishna,” Swamiji said.

During his visit, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the Suvarna Teertha Mantapa, located in front of the Krishna sanctum, and dedicate the golden cover (Kanaka Kavacha) for the sacred Kanakana Kindi. He will then visit the Geeta Mandir, have prasadam, and later attend a public programme at the nearby field, where he will be felicitated and address the gathering.

Arrangements have been made to serve lunch to around one lakh devotees after the event. Devotees from the region, including Karwar, Shivamogga, Hassan, and Kasargod, will participate.

Reflecting on the spiritual message of the event, Swamiji said, “When we speak of India as a Vishwaguru, it is through the Bhagavad Gita that we can truly show the world our guiding light. If the Gita becomes the world’s teacher, India will indeed be the Vishwaguru.”

The celebrations will continue with a Geeta Mahayaga on November 29, involving the offering of all 700 shlokas of the Gita to Lord Krishna, followed by a Sant Sangama on November 30, for which Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has been invited.

Recalling the Prime Minister’s earlier visit to Udupi Krishna Math, Swamiji noted, “Narendra Modi ji had come to Udupi during our Paryaya when he was Gujarat Chief Minister. We are happy that he is returning during our Paryaya, now as the Prime Minister of India.”