PM Modi to Inaugurate New Vande Bharat Express from Pune to Hubballi

HUBBALI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually inaugurate the tri-weekly Vande Bharat Express connecting Hubballi and Pune on September 16.

To commemorate the launch, a special service (Train No. 02003) will operate from Pune to SSS Hubballi on the same day. The train will depart from Pune at 4.15 pm and arrive at SSS Hubballi at 11.40 pm. En route, the train will halt at Miraj, Belagavi, and Dharwad. The inaugural train will consist of eight coaches in total.

Regular operations for Train No. 20669/20670 will commence on September 18 from SSS Hubballi and on September 19 from Pune.

Train No. 20669 (SSS Hubballi to Pune): Operating on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays, this train will depart SSS Hubballi at 5 am and arrive in Pune at 1.30 pm. Key en-route stops include Dharwad, Belagavi, Miraj, Sangli and Satara.

Train No. 20670 (Pune to SSS Hubballi): Operating on Thursdays, Saturdays, and Mondays, this train will depart Pune at 2.15 pm and arrive at SSS Hubballi at 10.45 pm. Stops include Satara, Sangli, Miraj, Belagavi and Dharwad.

Vande Bharat Express will comprise eight coaches, including 52 Executive Class seats and 478 Chair Car seats.