Karnataka
Gururaj A Paniyadi
13 Sep 2024 5:10 PM GMT
PM Modi to Inaugurate New Vande Bharat Express from Pune to Hubballi
The tri-weekly Vande Bharat Express will enhance connectivity between Hubballi and Pune, with inaugural service starting September 16. (DC File Image)

HUBBALI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually inaugurate the tri-weekly Vande Bharat Express connecting Hubballi and Pune on September 16.

To commemorate the launch, a special service (Train No. 02003) will operate from Pune to SSS Hubballi on the same day. The train will depart from Pune at 4.15 pm and arrive at SSS Hubballi at 11.40 pm. En route, the train will halt at Miraj, Belagavi, and Dharwad. The inaugural train will consist of eight coaches in total.

Regular operations for Train No. 20669/20670 will commence on September 18 from SSS Hubballi and on September 19 from Pune.

Train No. 20669 (SSS Hubballi to Pune): Operating on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays, this train will depart SSS Hubballi at 5 am and arrive in Pune at 1.30 pm. Key en-route stops include Dharwad, Belagavi, Miraj, Sangli and Satara.

Train No. 20670 (Pune to SSS Hubballi): Operating on Thursdays, Saturdays, and Mondays, this train will depart Pune at 2.15 pm and arrive at SSS Hubballi at 10.45 pm. Stops include Satara, Sangli, Miraj, Belagavi and Dharwad.

Vande Bharat Express will comprise eight coaches, including 52 Executive Class seats and 478 Chair Car seats.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Gururaj A Paniyadi
About the AuthorGururaj A Paniyadi
Principal Correspondent with Deccan Chronicle, specializes in covering Coastal and North Karnataka districts. His expertise lies in Political Analysis, and he holds a profound interest in human interest stories, history and culture. Offering extensive coverage, Gururaj explores various facets, including politics, environment, archaeology, civic issues, education as well as crime.

