PM Modi Launches Pune-Hubballi Vande Bharat Express, Karnataka’s 10th

HUBBALI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the Pune-Hubballi Vande Bharat Express on Monday, marking the launch of Karnataka’s 10th Vande Bharat train. The service is expected to significantly reduce travel time and boost connectivity between North Karnataka and Maharashtra.

Covering 557 km in just 8.5 hours, the high-speed train cuts the travel time between Pune and Hubballi by three hours. According to officials the train runs with 530-seat, 8-coach chair car configuration.

The Pune-Hubballi Vande Bharat Express will run tri-weekly, departing from Pune at 2.15 pm on Thursdays, Saturdays, and Mondays, reaching Hubballi at 10.45 pm. The return service from Hubballi will operate on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays, leaving at 5.00 am and arriving in Pune at 1.30 pm.

The train will halt at key stations such as Satara, Sangli, Miraj, Belagavi, and Dharwad.