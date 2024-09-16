 Top
PM Modi Launches Pune-Hubballi Vande Bharat Express, Karnataka’s 10th

Gururaj A Paniyadi
16 Sep 2024 5:00 PM GMT
PM Modi Launches Pune-Hubballi Vande Bharat Express, Karnataka’s 10th
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off the Pune-Hubballi Vande Bharat Express, set to enhance travel efficiency and connectivity in the region. (DC File Image)

HUBBALI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the Pune-Hubballi Vande Bharat Express on Monday, marking the launch of Karnataka’s 10th Vande Bharat train. The service is expected to significantly reduce travel time and boost connectivity between North Karnataka and Maharashtra.

Covering 557 km in just 8.5 hours, the high-speed train cuts the travel time between Pune and Hubballi by three hours. According to officials the train runs with 530-seat, 8-coach chair car configuration.

The Pune-Hubballi Vande Bharat Express will run tri-weekly, departing from Pune at 2.15 pm on Thursdays, Saturdays, and Mondays, reaching Hubballi at 10.45 pm. The return service from Hubballi will operate on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays, leaving at 5.00 am and arriving in Pune at 1.30 pm.

The train will halt at key stations such as Satara, Sangli, Miraj, Belagavi, and Dharwad.


Gururaj A Paniyadi
About the AuthorGururaj A Paniyadi
Principal Correspondent with Deccan Chronicle, specializes in covering Coastal and North Karnataka districts. His expertise lies in Political Analysis, and he holds a profound interest in human interest stories, history and culture. Offering extensive coverage, Gururaj explores various facets, including politics, environment, archaeology, civic issues, education as well as crime.

