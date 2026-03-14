PG Accommodations In Bengaluru Keep Show Going Without Burdening Occupants

BENGALURU—Working professionals, students staying at various paying guest accommodations in Bengaluru city heave a sigh of relief as paying guest accommodation associations have arrived at a decision to keep their rent structure unchanged over shortage of commercial gas cylinders supply. Besides, paying guest accommodations have decided not to look at profit in the hour of crisis.

An estimated 10 lakh stay in various paying guest accommodations across the city with Mahadevapura, Bellandur, Ashwathnagar White Field and surrounding areas having a major concentration of paying guest accommodations.

There are about 15,000 paying guest accommodations spread across Bengaluru city. The basic rent charged is Rs 5,000 to as high as Rs 20,000 a month.

D.T. Arun Kumar, president of PG Owners Welfare Association told Deccan Chronicle on Saturday “We have made an appeal to State Government to tag paying guest accommodations under essential services category to tackle the crisis situation and sought supply of 2 cylinders to run paying guest accommodations for about 5 days to a week that too with menu cut.”

Mahadevapura, Bellandur, White Field and surrounding areas have the highest concentration of paying guest accommodations in Bengaluru and account for about 65 percent of total paying guest accommodations. “Paying guest accommodations in these parts are affected the most by shortage of commercial gas cylinders presently,” he said.

To cope with the situation, paying guest accommodations in Bengaluru city serve meals 3 times a day while food preparations are done twice in a day to conserve gas. However, menus at paying guest accommodations have been cut at the moment.

“Paying guest accommodations have switched over to use of electric stoves, use of firewood, firewood stoves, rice cookers, induction stoves among other available equipment to cater to the needs of occupants, he said and stated “Unlike hotels which are on the verge of closure one after the other, paying guest accommodations are managing the situation.”

“High gas consuming foods items such as chapatis, paranthas, paddus, dosas among others have been taken off the menu,” Arun said while serving non-vegetarian foods items might be in some paying accommodations close to rural areas but certainly not in Bengaluru city.

Arun exuded confidence that the commercial gas cylinder supply would come to a normal by Monday and paying guest accommodations will be able to get back to their business as usual.

Akshay, staying as a paying guest in an accommodation in Bengaluru, thanked the decision of paying guest accommodations for running the accommodations in the crisis situation otherwise it would have created problems for him and many others who depend on PGs.