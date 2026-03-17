PG Accommodations Get 500 Cylinders A Day In Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Paying guest accommodations struggling to cope with the situation over scarcity of commercial LPG cylinders however got a favourable response from Minister of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs K.H. Muniyappa on Tuesday who considered paying guest accommodations in Bengaluru as essential services and agreed to ensure paying guest accommodations about 500 commercial LPG cylinder supply a day.

The paying guest owners demanded the Minister to consider their plea to tag paying guest accommodations as essential service and ensure adequate supply of commercial gas cylinders. However, the Minister asked the paying guest accommodations Federation to decide among themselves on distribution of cylinders since a limited number of cylinders are available for them on a daily basis.

In Bengaluru, An estimated 10 lakh people including working men and women stay in various paying guest accommodations across the city with huge concentration being around Mahadevapura, Bellandur, Ashwathnagar White Field and surrounding areas. There are about 15,000 paying guest accommodations in all.

P.G. Owners’ Welfare Association president D.T. Arunkumar told Deccan Chronicle “We demanded 1,000 commercial LPG cylinders a day but the Minister okayed it to 500 a day. We are happy with the decision.”

“A commercial LPG cylinders of 19-kg would help a paying accommodation with limited number of occupants to run it for about a week,” Arun Kumar said and stated “Despite supply of commercial gas cylinders PG will continue to run accommodations cooking meals twice a day instead of 3 times during normal supply of LPG cylinders.”

Over distribution of available commercial LPG cylinders among various paying guest accommodations, Arunkumar said a meeting will be held to discuss how to distribute commercial LPG cylinders among PG accommodations.

“Distributions of 500 LPG cylinders a day would be done on a rotational basis,” he said and stated “The Minister asked officials concerned to process to distribute commercial gas cylinders and PG accommodations will be able to get LPG cylinders in a couple of days.”