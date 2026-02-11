Personally Feel Siddaramaiah Will Be CM Till 2028, Says Zameer; High Command’s Call Final

Hosapete: Denying any confusion within the Congress in Karnataka, Minister for Housing and Minority Welfare BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan on Wednesday said that he personally felt that Siddaramaiah would continue as the CM till 2028. He however said that everybody in the party would agree with whatever decision the high command takes.

Speaking to reporters during his visit to Vijayanagara district, Zameer said that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah himself had stated that he would continue in office until the party high command decides otherwise.

“Ours is a high command–driven party and only the party high command— Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi — had the authority to decide on any change in the Chief Minister,” he said.

“However, as a party worker, I believe Siddaramaiah will remain Chief Minister till 2028. But ours is a high command party and we will not cross the line drawn by them. If the high command so decides, even an ordinary person can be made Chief Minister, and we will accept it.” he asserted.

Zameer added that the Congress would contest the 2028 Assembly elections under Siddaramaiah’s leadership.

“He is our leader. The election has to be fought under his leadership,” he said.

Taking a dig at the BJP on the party leaders comment on change in Chief Minister in the state, the minister said frequent changes of Chief Ministers were a practice followed by them and not by the Congress.

“From 2008 to 2012 they had three CMs and again from 2019 to 2023 they had two CMs. The BJP has a habit of changing Chief Ministers. That culture does not exist in Congress,” he said.

Describing MLA Janardhan Reddy as a businessman rather than a politician, the minister alleged that he spoke only for convenience and personal interest.