Person Tries To Set House On Fire In Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Upset over his elder sister was pressured to return money she had borrowed about 7 years back from one of her relative, her brother identified as Subramani poured a litre of petrol and set on fire the shoe rack at the entrance of the house belonging to complainant Satish in Vivek Nagar of Bengaluru city. The setting on fire of the shoe rack took place on July 1.

Police on Friday told Deccan Chronicle the accused number 1 Subramani is an ‘abnormal’ person and might have committed the offence at the behest of his elder sister Parvathi and her daughter Mahalakshmi. Investigation by the police revealed the family of the complainant and accused were relatives and had altercations between them on a couple of occasions before Subramani tried to set on fire the house of the complainant.

The accused Subramani is alleged to have poured about a litre of fuel over the shoe rack and set it on fire before he fled from the scene. However, his act was caught on camera.

It is said Subramani’s elder sister Parvathi reportedly borrowed money from Venkataramani, her relative about 7 years back. The borrowing of money of about Rs 5 lakh from Parvathi was towards her daughter’s marriage Mahalakshmi. But, Parvathi is alleged to have failed to return the money back to Venkataramani.

A couple of days back, Parvathi and Venkataramani came face to face at a marriage function and they had an altercation over a financial dispute. Later, it is alleged Parvathi is said to have instigated Subramani to set the house of Venkataramani on fire and he completed the task entrusted upon him by his elder sister and her daughter Mahalakshmi.

Venkataramani’s son Satish filed a complaint with the Vivek Nagar police. Police inspected the spot and came upon a burnt shoe rack and damages to the windows at the house after the fire.

Meanwhile, accused persons-Subramani, Parvathi and Mahalashmi are absconding and search is on to trace them. Vivek Nagar police registered the case and are investigating.