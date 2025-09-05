Person Flaunts Dagger In Public Over Road Rage In Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Chaos prevailed for some time on road under Lingarajapuram flyover, Hennur main road in Bengaluru city on Thursday evening after a pillion rider flaunted a dagger in full public view after he was irked over denial of right of way reportedly by a goods vehicle. The unidentified person managed to cause damage to the windshield of the goods vehicle in the second attempt with his dagger.

A passerby recorded Thursday's incident on his mobile before it was circulated in public domain. As per the video circulated in public domain which is of 44-seconds showed an unidentified person, a pillion rider turned violent after the two-wheeler in which he was travelling was denied right of way by the goods vehicle.

Upset over denial of way, the pillion-rider pulled out a dagger and flaunted the weapon in public, allegedly threatening the driver of the goods vehicle. The pillion rider was stopped by a person from attacking the driver of the goods vehicle. However, the unidentified pillion rider holding a dagger in his hand hit the windshield of the goods vehicle causing damage to it.

Eyewitness accounts stated the act of the unidentified person left passersby shocked as he flaunted a dagger and said the road under the Lingarajapuram flyover sees heavy vehicular movement regularly and often motorists get engaged in arguments owing to road rage incidents.

The motorists said the flashing of dagger in public has made them worry over their safety on roads in Bengaluru city as the City has reported several cases of road rage incidents leading to attacks.