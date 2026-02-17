Peace and Development-Friendly Atmosphere Returning to Mangaluru: Home Minister G Parameshwara

Mangaluru: Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Tuesday said that incidents of hate crimes and vigilante attacks targeting youths in public places had significantly declined in Coastal Karnataka, indicating that peace and a conducive atmosphere for development were returning to Mangaluru.

Speaking to reporters after a review meeting in Mangaluru, he said the change was visible on the ground and was supported by police data.

“Series of hate- related killings that were witnessed in the region a few years ago have stopped. This has brought a sense of satisfaction for me. A good environment and a development-friendly atmosphere are returning to Dakshina Kannada, especially Mangaluru, and this must continue,” he said.

The minister said that after the state capital Bengaluru, Mangaluru, Hubballi, and Belagavi were among the most important centres of financial transactions in the State, making the district economically significant.

“The atmosphere is returning to normal here. Development and growth is also picking up. Tourism needs to be strengthened, and the government is taking measures to promote soft industries such as IT and semiconductor-related units,” he said.

Responding to a question on IT-BT Minister Priyank Kharge’s contrary remark, Home Minister G Parameshwara said that Kharge may not have made a specific reference to Mangaluru.

“He might have said something. But nobody is projecting the region in a bad light,” he said.

Parameshwar asserted that his assessment of the region is based on official police data and inputs from the officers.

“It is true that there were problems earlier, and it is also true that there is change now. I am saying this officially as Home Minister based on data. Murders have decreased, drug-related cases have declined, and other unlawful activities have also come down, which means peace is returning. Sporadic incidents cannot be generalised. I am making this statement based on this information. I do not know from what viewpoint he (Priyank Kharge) has made his statement,” G Parameshwara said.

Recalling the past situation, he said there was a time when parents from the region were sending their children to Bengaluru and Mysuru for education, saying it was not safe to study in the coastal belt. “When I had come here as the head of the manifesto committee (during the 2023 assembly election) people had told me about this personally. But now I do not see such a situation,” he said.

“Earlier when boys and girls were found together at coffee shops or ice cream outlets there were incidents of attack on them. I asked officers if this situation continued even now. They said no,” he added.

He lauded the efforts of the police officials and also active participation of the public in bringing back peace in the region.

“Whatever initiatives the department takes, people must respond. Without their response, no department can do anything. I really appreciate the people for responding to our call and our effort. Because of that, and our efforts, incidents have come down,” he said, maintaining that overall, the region was moving towards normalcy and peace.